According to the financial daily, the group's shareholders, including D'Ieteren and Clayton Dubilier & Rice, have favored Amsterdam, although a New York listing had also been considered. However, no final decision has reportedly been reached at this stage, and the transaction might not take place until next year.

The Financial Times says that Belron could be valued between €30bn and €40bn. Such an operation would rank among the largest European IPOs in recent years.

In 2024, Belron's annual adjusted operating profit rose by 10% to €1.26bn, according to D'Ieteren's latest financial results. Belron, D'Ieteren and CD&R declined to comment, the FT added.