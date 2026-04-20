According to Berenberg, Arkema delivered a solid performance during the first four months of 2026, with the share price advancing approximately 18% since January 1.
Analysts particularly value the company's low-cost exposure to a cyclical recovery in the chemicals sector, as well as the appeal of its footprint in the coatings and construction segments, which Berenberg estimates account for roughly 35% of total sales.
Conversely, analysts believe that the surge in acrylic margins driven by the Iranian conflict, which has bolstered the stock in recent weeks, is likely to prove temporary. They expect the cash flow generated by these margins to be allocated toward deleveraging or share buybacks.
These price increases are expected to fade heading into 2027, due to the (probable) reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and intensified competition from Asian chemical producers as their raw material supply capacities improve. Given that the stock has reached Berenberg's price target of 62 euros, the German private bank has lowered its rating on Arkema from Buy to Hold.
Arkema is one of the world's leaders in the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- advanced materials (38%): high performance polymers, specialty surfactants, molecular sieves, organic peroxides, oxygenates, etc.;
- adhesives (30.2%): sealants, adhesives for floors and tiles, waterproofing products, etc.;
- coating solutions (24%): resins, emulsions for adhesives, surface coating products, absorbents, etc.;
- intermediate products (7.5%): thermoplastic polymers (PMMA), acrylic products, fluorinated gases, etc.;
- other (0.3%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 151 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.2%), Europe (25.4%), the United States (30.6%), China (13.5%), Asia (14.4%), Canada and Mexico (3.6%), and Other (5.3%).
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