Berenberg welcomes Safran's latest release, which saw reported revenue rise 18.8% to 8,624 million euros, beating consensus by 4.1%. On an organic basis, growth reached 23%.
According to the analyst, however, the main catalyst for the stock lies elsewhere and will depend primarily on air traffic assumptions, particularly against a backdrop of tensions in the Middle East. In this regard, management's comments on the potential impact of the Iranian conflict in 2026-2027 are considered 'decisive'.
The broker also reports that the maintenance of 2026 targets comes as no surprise, but suggests analyzing the underlying assumptions, notably the extent of any potential slowdown in air traffic.
According to Berenberg, operational momentum remains solid in the short term, but visibility is now more dependent on macroeconomic and geopolitical factors than on the group's execution.
Safran is a high technology international group, a leading equipment provider in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of equipment and systems of high technology mechanical and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- aeronautic and space propulsion systems (50%): helicopter motors (No. 1 worldwide), civil and military airplanes motors, systems for space lancers and missiles, turboreactors for drone targets, etc.;
- aircraft equipment, defense systems and aerosystems (39.3%): airplane engine pods, landing gear, braking systems, electric wiring systems, etc. Safran also offers on board aircraft systems and equipment (primarily evacuation slides, emergency arresting systems, protective parachutes and oxygen systems, electrical power management systems, control systems, water and waste management systems and connectivity systems) and defense and security systems (helicopter flight controls, fingerprint-based biometric identification systems (No. 1 worldwide), inertial systems, optronic systems, tactical drone systems, etc.);
- aircraft interiors (10.7%): cabin interiors and seats.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19%), Europe (23%), Americas (29%), Asia and Oceania (19%), Africa and Middle East (10%).
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