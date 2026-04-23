Berenberg reiterates Buy rating on Safran

The analyst maintains his Buy recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged price target of 360 euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/23/2026 at 04:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



Berenberg welcomes Safran's latest release, which saw reported revenue rise 18.8% to 8,624 million euros, beating consensus by 4.1%. On an organic basis, growth reached 23%.



According to the analyst, however, the main catalyst for the stock lies elsewhere and will depend primarily on air traffic assumptions, particularly against a backdrop of tensions in the Middle East. In this regard, management's comments on the potential impact of the Iranian conflict in 2026-2027 are considered 'decisive'.



The broker also reports that the maintenance of 2026 targets comes as no surprise, but suggests analyzing the underlying assumptions, notably the extent of any potential slowdown in air traffic.



According to Berenberg, operational momentum remains solid in the short term, but visibility is now more dependent on macroeconomic and geopolitical factors than on the group's execution.