Berenberg reiterates rating on Dassault Aviation
The analyst maintains a 'hold' rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of 310 euros.
Published on 05/18/2026 at 05:30 am EDT
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According to the analyst, the demand environment remains supportive for Falcon business jets, particularly in light of the strong order momentum observed at General Dynamics and Bombardier since the beginning of the year.
The note also highlights that negotiations surrounding a potential contract for 114 Rafale jets for India remain a major catalyst for the stock. The report suggests that progress on this front would improve visibility regarding future combat aircraft production.