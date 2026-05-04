Bilendi delivers solid Q1, sets sights on AI-driven 2030 roadmap

The market research and data collection specialist has kicked off fiscal 2026 on a positive note. The group reported first-quarter revenue of 20.8 million euros, representing a 5.6% increase (+6.2% at constant exchange rates) compared to the previous year.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/04/2026 at 12:02 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Performance driven by international markets and France



While overall activity is up, Bilendi noted a slight 3.6% decline on a pro forma basis (including Netquest as of January 2025). This technical dip is attributed to a very high base effect in Germany last year, fueled by federal elections. However, momentum remains robust across the rest of the globe. International operations (83% of sales) grew by 5.4%, bolstered by notable performances in the UK, Italy, the Nordics, and the US. In France (17% of sales), activity rose by 6.3%, marking a fourth consecutive quarter of growth in the domestic market.



Technological acceleration and 'AI-native' transformation



Beyond the top-line figures, the first quarter was characterized by the structuring of the group's technological offering. Several major advancements were launched, including the Bilendi Text Coding Platform, dedicated to automating qualitative data processing, and the international expansion of the BilendiUX suite.



Bilendi aims to become a global 'AI-native' insights platform. This strategy is designed to address the market shift toward self-service and automation, where the speed of data exploitation has become a critical competitive advantage.



2030 Ambition: Targeting 200 million euros



Backed by its new 2026-2030 strategic plan, Bilendi intends to transform its business model to generate more recurring and scalable revenue. The group is leveraging its key assets: global proprietary panels ensuring verified human data - a vital safeguard against the rise of synthetic content - and an in-house technological infrastructure.



By 2030, Bilendi has set ambitious financial targets: revenue between 175 and 200 million euros, an EBITDA margin exceeding 25%, and the maintenance of strong cash flow generation.



Despite a market environment that remains demanding in the short term, management expressed confidence in its ability to build a sustainable value creation trajectory by integrating artificial intelligence at the core of its operational processes.