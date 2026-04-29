BTC remains below a key $79K-$81K cost basis cluster, suggesting seller exhaustion but no confirmed bottom.

Bitcoin failed to hold above the $79,000 level briefly reclaimed last week, and has since settled near $77,000.

On shorter time frames, the pullback coincided with a roughly 1% decline in the Nasdaq-100 after disappointing updates from OpenAI on revenue and user growth. In that sense, BTC continues to behave like a high-beta, risk-on asset, reacting to shifts in sentiment around tech and AI.



Over a longer horizon, however, bitcoin remains a distinct monetary asset shaped by its own structural cycle. That cycle is anchored in the four-year halving rhythm and a recurring search for equilibrium between supply and demand. By both measures, the market still carries characteristics of a bear phase, with BTC trading roughly 39% below its October 2025 all-time high.



Historically, the halving framework would suggest that meaningful expansion may not fully materialize until later in the cycle, with previous bear markets lasting close to a year. Still, Bitcoin’s cycle is not purely time-driven. Changes in cost basis and long-term holder supply show that bottoms form when supply is absorbed — not when a calendar threshold is reached.

How BTC bear markets end

According to Glassnode’s analysis, Bitcoin bear markets do not end with a single catalyst. They resolve through a sequence of structural shifts that tend to repeat across cycles.

The first phase is capitulation. Sharp drawdowns trigger spikes in realized losses as weaker holders exit positions under pressure. These episodes often mark seller exhaustion, when forced selling has largely run its course. What follows is less visible but more decisive. Long-term holders begin to absorb supply. As short-term participants sell at a loss, coins migrate into stronger hands with a lower time preference. This transition reduces liquid supply and lays the groundwork for price stabilization. In prior cycles, it has coincided with a large share of supply sitting at a loss, reflecting peak pessimism. The market then enters an equilibrium phase. Metrics tracking coins in profit versus loss converge, volatility compresses, and price action stabilizes. The bottom typically forms here — not during a sharp rebound, but during a period of indifference. Recovery begins quietly. Early demand returns, often from long-term investors and institutional flows, while broader participation remains limited. Bitcoin may reclaim key on-chain cost bases, easing sell pressure as more holders return to breakeven. The shift is gradual and rarely narrative-driven at the outset.

Across cycles, this process unfolds over several months and broadly aligns with the halving cycle, as reduced issuance tightens supply. Once sellers are exhausted and supply is locked in stronger hands, the market becomes increasingly sensitive to incremental demand.

The $79,000-$81,000 threshold

The key question now is where bitcoin stands within this framework. The answer is nuanced: the market appears to have moved beyond early bear conditions, yet the bottoming process is not fully complete.

Indeed, realized losses started surging in February, now approaching levels seen during the 2022 bear market, according to Coinglass. Interestingly, long-term holders’ supply spiked last week, after mostly drawdowns since past October. This suggests the market may be entering the second phase, where stronger hands begin to take control.

Still, it might be too early to start hoarding coins.

Crypto analyst Willy Woo believes that a durable bottom typically requires an extended period of sideways price action to build a structural floor. He frames the process in two steps: first, price decisively breaks below the cost basis of recent buyers ($79,000 on his chart below); second, a renewed wave of demand lifts that cost basis higher as investors chase the move. Only then does the structure begin to resemble a sustainable recovery.

BTC cost basis, source: Willy Woo on X



So far, the analyst gives it 30% odds on breaking the $79,000 threshold on the first attempt, and believes that the next 3-6 weeks will be telling.

A similar view is shared by André Dragosch, head of research at Bitwise, who highlights a dense cluster of cost bases between $80,000 and $81,000. This range includes the True Market Mean, short-term holder cost basis and ETF entry levels — forming what he describes as a psychological inflection point. Until Bitcoin reclaims this zone, the market remains best characterized as a late-stage bear phase marked by ongoing seller exhaustion rather than confirmed expansion.