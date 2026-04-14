BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has notified the AMF that it crossed below the 5% voting rights threshold in Carrefour on April 10, following a reduction in the number of shares held as collateral.
The U.S. asset management giant specified that it holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 41,187,164 Carrefour shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 5.59% of the share capital and 4.99% of the French retailer's voting rights.
Carrefour is the No. 1 distribution group in Europe and No. 2 in the world. The group's activity is organized into 3 types of stores:
- hypermarkets: at the end of 2025, owns 1,189 stores under the Carrefour and Atacadão names;
- supermarkets: owns 4,107 stores under the Carrefour Market name;
- other : operates a network of 9,563 local stores (Carrefour Express, Carrefour City, Carrefour Contact, So.Bio, etc. names), 663 Cash & Carry stores, 197 stores (Soft discount and Sam's Club), as well as e-commerce sites (Carrefour, Ooshop, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (50.9%), Europe (24.2%) and Latin America (24.9%).
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