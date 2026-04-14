BlackRock slips below 5% voting threshold in Carrefour

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/14/2026 at 11:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has notified the AMF that it crossed below the 5% voting rights threshold in Carrefour on April 10, following a reduction in the number of shares held as collateral.



The U.S. asset management giant specified that it holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 41,187,164 Carrefour shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 5.59% of the share capital and 4.99% of the French retailer's voting rights.