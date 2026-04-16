The third mission of Blue Origin's New Glenn heavy-lift launch vehicle marks a pivotal milestone in its rivalry with SpaceX, combining a first-stage recovery test with the orbital deployment of a strategic telecommunications satellite.

Blue Origin is scheduled to launch its third New Glenn mission from Cape Canaveral, carrying AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 satellite. This flight is designed to demonstrate the launcher's ability to recover its booster, a critical capability in a sector dominated for nine years by SpaceX and its Falcon 9. The booster, previously flown on an earlier mission, must confirm the technical and economic viability of this strategy. Success in this operation could signal a turning point in the competitive landscape of the orbital launch market.



Beyond the technological implications, this mission is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Blue Origin's position against a firmly established competitor. The company continues to develop more powerful iterations of New Glenn, while SpaceX is reportedly considering an IPO valuation of approximately 1.75 trillion dollars. In this context, a successful booster landing would send a strong signal to commercial and institutional clients.



The BlueBird 7 satellite, destined for low Earth orbit, also illustrates growing ambitions in the space telecommunications sector. Integrated into AST SpaceMobile's Block 2 constellation, it is intended to contribute to a network enabling direct smartphone connectivity from space. The company plans to deploy between 45 and 60 satellites by the end of 2026, aiming to build a global infrastructure to compete with constellations such as Starlink.