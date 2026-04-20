Blue Owl Capital has announced the acquisition of Sila Realty Trust, a REIT specializing in healthcare real estate, for approximately $2.4bn in an all-cash deal. The New York-based firm is offering $30.38 per share, representing a 19% premium over its closing price on April 17. The transaction is intended to bolster Blue Owl's presence in a segment deemed strategic and poised for growth.

Sila Realty Trust holds a portfolio of 137 assets along with three development sites across 65 markets in the United States. Following the announcement, Sila shares rose by about 19% during the session, while Blue Owl's stock was flat amid broader tensions within the asset management sector. Blue Owl's real assets division, which accounts for nearly a quarter of its $307bn in assets under management, serves as a key diversification lever, particularly in data centers and real estate infrastructure.



This business line was the group's most dynamic last year, growing by $17bn, supported notably by the 2024 acquisition of data center developer IPI. However, Blue Owl's stock remains under pressure, down more than 30% YTD and trading below its 2021 IPO price. The alternative asset management sector is being weakened by uncertainties related to artificial intelligence, credit conditions and certain controversial transactions, including a proposed merger of private credit vehicles that has sparked investor concerns.