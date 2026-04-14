According to BofA analysts, Danone is expected to deliver operating profit growth exceeding that of its peers, driven by the strength of the French food group's two strategic pillars, which currently generate 40% of its profits: the U.S. yogurt market
and the specialized nutrition segment in China.

Valuation seen as disconnected

The investment bank believes that the stock's current valuation does not reflect these growth prospects. The shares are currently trading at enterprise value to operating profit (EV/EBIT) multiples for 2026 similar to those of the rest of the sector, which, in its view, fails to capture the expected operational outperformance.