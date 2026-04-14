BofA resumes coverage of Danone with Buy rating

Bank of America announced on Tuesday that it has resumed coverage of Danone shares with a Buy recommendation and a price target of 91 euros, implying a potential upside of 35%.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/14/2026 at 06:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to BofA analysts, Danone is expected to deliver operating profit growth exceeding that of its peers, driven by the strength of the French food group's two strategic pillars, which currently generate 40% of its profits: the U.S. yogurt market

and the specialized nutrition segment in China.



Valuation seen as disconnected



The investment bank believes that the stock's current valuation does not reflect these growth prospects. The shares are currently trading at enterprise value to operating profit (EV/EBIT) multiples for 2026 similar to those of the rest of the sector, which, in its view, fails to capture the expected operational outperformance.