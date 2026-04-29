The online travel giant expects growth to decelerate in 2026, as geopolitical disruptions weigh on travel demand across several key regions.

Booking Holdings has lowered its full-year guidance, citing the prolonged impact of the Middle East conflict on tourism. The group now forecasts revenue growth in the high single digits, down from a previous low double-digit expectation. It expects low-to-mid double-digit EPS growth, trailing initial projections. For the current quarter, revenue growth is expected between 4% and 6%, well below the 11% anticipated by analysts. The announcement triggered a 4% decline in the stock during after-hours trading on Tuesday.



The company emphasized that geopolitical tensions are expected to continue affecting traveler flows through the end of June, notably disrupting routes between Europe and Asia and causing demand fluctuations across the affected zones. Despite this uncertain backdrop, Booking anticipates a rebound in bookings in H2. CEO Glenn Fogel stated that the group remains focused on its internal levers, while certain segments, particularly in the US, continue to show favorable momentum.



In Q1, Booking Holdings reported earnings of $1.08bn, or $1.36 per share, up sharply from $333m a year earlier. Adjusted EPS reached $1.14, beating expectations of $1.08. Revenue grew by 16% to $5.53bn, in line with market forecasts, despite the headwinds relating to international conditions, especially in the Middle East.