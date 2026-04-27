Brussels is calling on Google to better open Android to artificial intelligence services competing with Gemini. The group is contesting the intervention, which it deems excessive and a risk to user security.

The European Commission has presented a series of measures on Monday, which are intended to force the American group to further open Android to artificial intelligence services competing with Gemini. This aims to ensure that users can more easily integrate other services, such as ChatGPT or Claude, into their daily smartphone usage.



According to Brussels, Google currently reserves certain key Android features for Gemini, giving its LLM an unfair advantage within the mobile ecosystem. The proposed measures are intended to enable competing assistants to interact effectively with applications installed on Android devices, for example to send an email via the user's preferred app, order a meal, or share a photo.



This warning falls under the framework of the European Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into force in March 2024 and targets large platforms considered digital "gatekeepers." Android, which powers approximately 70% of smartphones in Europe, is amongst the services concerned.



Google, however, rejects the analysis from Brussels, asserting that Android is already an open ecosystem and believes that the contemplated new obligations could increase costs, reduce manufacturer autonomy, and weaken user privacy and security protections.



Interested parties have until May 13 to respond to the public consultation. The Commission is expected to issue its final decision by the end of July. In the event of non-compliance with the DMA, Google faces a fine of up to 10% of its annual global turnover, which could reignite tensions between Brussels and Washington.