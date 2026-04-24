Bullish on outlook, Deutsche Bank raises price target for STMicro
Deutsche Bank has reaffirmed its 'buy' rating on STMicroelectronics, raising its price target from 42 to 52 EUR. This follows the announcement of a first quarter that outperformed seasonal norms and a robust forecast for the second quarter.
The German bank expects the chipmaker to approach 4 billion USD in quarterly revenue next year, which should enable it to reach an adjusted gross margin of nearly 40%, compared to a range of 34-35% in the first half of 2026.
According to Deutsche Bank, this should lead to a return to operating margins in the 'mid-teens', up from approximately 5% in 2025, despite the sharp increase in operating expenses this year, and a near-doubling of EPS next year.
'With the stock trading at approximately 22 times expected 2027 EPS, broadly in line with peers, we continue to see upside potential driven by strong earnings and revenue growth momentum', the bank added.
With over 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, STMicroelectronics N.V. is an integrated device manufacturer, working with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. The Group's technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things.
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