The asset manager now holds, for the account of said clients and funds, 27,554,840 Bureau Veritas shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 6.07% of the share capital and 4.91% of the voting rights of the testing, inspection, and certification services group.

The U.S. asset management giant specified that this threshold crossing resulted from a sale of Bureau Veritas shares both on and off-market, as well as a reduction in the number of shares held as collateral.