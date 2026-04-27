The asset manager now holds, for the account of said clients and funds, 27,554,840 Bureau Veritas shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 6.07% of the share capital and 4.91% of the voting rights of the testing, inspection, and certification services group.
The U.S. asset management giant specified that this threshold crossing resulted from a sale of Bureau Veritas shares both on and off-market, as well as a reduction in the number of shares held as collateral.
Bureau Veritas SA is No. 1 worldwide in providing compliance evaluation and certification services applied to the quality, safety, health, environment and social responsibility fields. The group's activity consists of inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying products, assets (buildings, industrial infrastructures, equipment, ships, etc.) and management systems (primarily ISO standards) compared to regulatory or volunteering reference standards. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- industry and infrastructures (79%): analysis and control of hygiene, safety and environment, inspection and certification of industrial equipment, verification of construction compliance, certification of management systems,
- consumer goods (12.8%);
- marine (8.6%): inspection and classification of ships.
At the end of 2025, the group owns a network of nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories worldwide.
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