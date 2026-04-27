Bureau Veritas: BlackRock falls below 5% voting threshold

In a filing with the AMF, BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, declared that it crossed below the 5% voting rights threshold in Bureau Veritas on April 24.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/27/2026 at 11:15 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The asset manager now holds, for the account of said clients and funds, 27,554,840 Bureau Veritas shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 6.07% of the share capital and 4.91% of the voting rights of the testing, inspection, and certification services group.



The U.S. asset management giant specified that this threshold crossing resulted from a sale of Bureau Veritas shares both on and off-market, as well as a reduction in the number of shares held as collateral.