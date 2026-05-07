In a spirits sector that remains jittery, and which some fear is evolving along the same lines as big tobacco, news is currently being met with a certain sense of drama.

When the world's leading brewer returns to volume growth - a development for which it would be premature to celebrate, as we wrote earlier this week in AB InBev's situation remains questionable - the entire sector suddenly catches fire.

When Campari disappointed the market this morning with its quarterly results - despite being present in the sector's few trendy segments - all its peers suffer, albeit to a lesser extent than the company itself, whose shares are posting a double-digit decline on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Eighteen months ago, we wrote that both Campari and its anchor shareholder were demonstrating a remarkable sense of timing.

Indeed, in a repeat of its bourbon breakthrough during the subprime crisis, the group acquired Courvoisier amidst a rout in the cognac sector, simultaneously securing a prime bridgehead in the US.

Added to this was the astute maneuver by the Garavoglia family, who in August 2023 - at the peak - made arrangements to sell up to half of their stake without losing control, then, in September 2024 - at the trough - announced their intention to reinvest.

Sell high, buy low: both Campari and the Garavoglia family have embraced the old stockmarket saying.

That being said, the Courvoisier acquisition has so far only had a limited impact on growth, as the Italian spirits group's revenue has stagnated for three years. Meanwhile, its profitability remains a clear notch below peers such as Diageo, Pernod Ricard and Brown-Forman, even though it has similar solvency ratios.

It should nevertheless be noted that Campari has managed to double its revenue and EPS over the last decade, a performance that none of its three peers has managed to match. On this subject, also see, Pernod Ricard's valuation still a long way from worst-case scenario.

In this respect, the "top of the class" valuation still enjoyed by the Italian group - with the stock trading at a multiple of thirteen times EBITDA - compared to 12x for Brown-Forman, 11x for Diageo, and 10x for Pernod - is not entirely undeserved.