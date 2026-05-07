Capgemini issues 800 million euros in bonds

Capgemini has announced the successful pricing of an 800 million euro bond issue with a 7-year maturity and a 3.875% coupon (issue price of 99.083%). The offering was approximately 2.7 times oversubscribed.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/07/2026 at 01:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of the 800 million euro bond maturing and repayable on April 15, 2026.



According to the French IT services giant, these newly issued bonds are expected to be rated 'BBB+' by Standard & Poor's, in line with Capgemini's 'BBB+/stable outlook' issuer credit rating.