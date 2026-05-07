Capgemini has announced the successful pricing of an 800 million euro bond issue with a 7-year maturity and a 3.875% coupon (issue price of 99.083%). The offering was approximately 2.7 times oversubscribed.
Capgemini SE is one of the world leaders in providing IT services. The group's activity is organized around 4 sectors:
- system design, development and integration;
- outsourcing services: management of applications and infrastructures;
- technology and engineering services: assistance and support services for internal IT teams;
- consulting services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (18.7%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (13.4%), Europe (30.4%), North America (28.4%), Asia/ Pacific and Latin America (9.1%).
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