Capgemini weighed down by UBS downgrade
Capgemini shares fell 2.4%, underperforming the CAC 40 index (-1.1%), following a rating downgrade from UBS. The Swiss bank expects persistent concerns regarding artificial intelligence to weigh on the stock.
Published on 04/24/2026 at 05:52 am EDT
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'We see AI-related headwinds intensifying alongside macroeconomic risks. Despite an attractive valuation, the prospect of weaker growth and margins is likely to keep investors on the sidelines,' UBS noted.