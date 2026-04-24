The bank lowered its recommendation on the French IT services giant from 'buy' to 'neutral', slashing its price target from 150 to 110 EUR. This new target implies a limited upside potential of only 9% compared to the last closing price.

'We see AI-related headwinds intensifying alongside macroeconomic risks. Despite an attractive valuation, the prospect of weaker growth and margins is likely to keep investors on the sidelines,' UBS noted.