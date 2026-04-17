Carbios: Financial runway secured for the next 12 months

As of year-end 2025, the biological technology specialist maintained a solid cash position of 59 million euros, including its subsidiaries, providing financial visibility for more than twelve months.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/17/2026 at 02:31 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Carbios significantly reduced its operating expenses in 2025, resulting in a 7 million euro narrowing of its operating loss, which now stands at 24.9 million euros.



The net loss came in at 34.3 million euros, compared to 23.4 million euros at the end of 2024.



As of December 31, 2025, Carbios held 51.7 million euros in cash. Including its subsidiaries, accessible via a cash management agreement, the group's total cash reached 59.1 million euros. Furthermore, an amount of 5 million euros is held in escrow in connection with the Longlaville site.



Expected cash burn for 2026, excluding the Longlaville project, is estimated at approximately 20 million euros, a sharp decrease compared to 2025. Under these conditions, the group believes it possesses the necessary resources to cover its operating expenses beyond the next twelve months.





