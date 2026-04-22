Carrefour confirms full-year targets

The retail giant reported Q1 2026 gross sales of EUR 21.1bn (pre-IAS 29), up 2.2% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis. At constant exchange rates, growth reached 2.5%, bolstered notably by a favorable fuel effect of 0.8% and a positive calendar effect of 0.4%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/22/2026 at 12:11 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The scope effect stood at -0.8%, primarily due to adjustments in Brazil following the divestment of the Nacional and Bompreço banners. After accounting for an unfavorable currency headwind of -2.1%, linked mainly to the depreciation of the Argentine peso, growth at current exchange rates came in at 0.5%.



In detail, LFL growth was driven by food sales, up 2.6%, while non-food sales saw a slight decline (-0.7%).



Activity followed a broadly positive trend across geographic regions.



In France, sales rose 1.4% LFL, with improvements across all formats within a food retail market growing in both value and volume. The group highlighted market share gains, supported by investments in price competitiveness and customer satisfaction. Stores acquired from Cora and Match posted growth more than two percentage points higher than the legacy estate, illustrating the accelerated rollout of the Carrefour model.



In Spain, commercial momentum strengthened with a 3.1% increase in a consistently supportive environment. In Brazil, sales edged down 0.8%, a performance deemed resilient amid slowing food inflation and slightly negative volumes, continuing the trend seen in Q4 2025.



Concurrently, Carrefour is proceeding with the deployment of its Carrefour 2030 strategic plan. In France, the group is enhancing its price competitiveness, notably through "at-cost" promotions and two waves of price cuts in the spring. Initial negotiations conducted by Concordis are considered satisfactory. The expansion of growth formats continues, with 122 convenience store openings in France and Spain.



The group is also accelerating its digital transformation, with the direct integration of its e-commerce offering within the ChatGPT interface, and is strengthening its private labels, notably with the launch of Bulnez at Atacadão in Brazil.



On the back of this momentum, Carrefour has confirmed all its financial targets for 2026. The group anticipates growth in recurring operating income, as well as an improvement in its operating margin of more than 25 basis points compared to 2025. Net free cash flow is expected to increase relative to the EUR 1.6bn recorded last year, while adjusted net income per share is projected to grow in the high single-digit range.



Since late February, Carrefour has been closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East. At this stage, the group has observed no significant impact on consumer habits or business activity. It stated that it remains in close contact with its franchise partners in the region and stands ready to adapt to any developments while continuing its efforts to support consumer purchasing power.