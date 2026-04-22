The retail giant reported Q1 2026 gross sales of EUR 21.1bn (pre-IAS 29), up 2.2% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis. At constant exchange rates, growth reached 2.5%, bolstered notably by a favorable fuel effect of 0.8% and a positive calendar effect of 0.4%.
The scope effect stood at -0.8%, primarily due to adjustments in Brazil following the divestment of the Nacional and Bompreço banners. After accounting for an unfavorable currency headwind of -2.1%, linked mainly to the depreciation of the Argentine peso, growth at current exchange rates came in at 0.5%.
In detail, LFL growth was driven by food sales, up 2.6%, while non-food sales saw a slight decline (-0.7%).
Activity followed a broadly positive trend across geographic regions.
In France, sales rose 1.4% LFL, with improvements across all formats within a food retail market growing in both value and volume. The group highlighted market share gains, supported by investments in price competitiveness and customer satisfaction. Stores acquired from Cora and Match posted growth more than two percentage points higher than the legacy estate, illustrating the accelerated rollout of the Carrefour model.
In Spain, commercial momentum strengthened with a 3.1% increase in a consistently supportive environment. In Brazil, sales edged down 0.8%, a performance deemed resilient amid slowing food inflation and slightly negative volumes, continuing the trend seen in Q4 2025.
Concurrently, Carrefour is proceeding with the deployment of its Carrefour 2030 strategic plan. In France, the group is enhancing its price competitiveness, notably through "at-cost" promotions and two waves of price cuts in the spring. Initial negotiations conducted by Concordis are considered satisfactory. The expansion of growth formats continues, with 122 convenience store openings in France and Spain.
The group is also accelerating its digital transformation, with the direct integration of its e-commerce offering within the ChatGPT interface, and is strengthening its private labels, notably with the launch of Bulnez at Atacadão in Brazil.
On the back of this momentum, Carrefour has confirmed all its financial targets for 2026. The group anticipates growth in recurring operating income, as well as an improvement in its operating margin of more than 25 basis points compared to 2025. Net free cash flow is expected to increase relative to the EUR 1.6bn recorded last year, while adjusted net income per share is projected to grow in the high single-digit range.
Since late February, Carrefour has been closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East. At this stage, the group has observed no significant impact on consumer habits or business activity. It stated that it remains in close contact with its franchise partners in the region and stands ready to adapt to any developments while continuing its efforts to support consumer purchasing power.
Carrefour is the No. 1 distribution group in Europe and No. 2 in the world. The group's activity is organized into 3 types of stores:
- hypermarkets: at the end of 2025, owns 1,189 stores under the Carrefour and Atacadão names;
- supermarkets: owns 4,107 stores under the Carrefour Market name;
- other : operates a network of 9,563 local stores (Carrefour Express, Carrefour City, Carrefour Contact, So.Bio, etc. names), 663 Cash & Carry stores, 197 stores (Soft discount and Sam's Club), as well as e-commerce sites (Carrefour, Ooshop, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (50.9%), Europe (24.2%) and Latin America (24.9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.