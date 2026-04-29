After accounting for a roughly -3 point impact from changes in the convenience store network, net sales declined by -2.7%.
The group reported adjusted EBITDA of 110 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, representing a +10.4% increase. 'Performance was bolstered by the continued execution of operational action plans (shrinkage reduction and debt recovery), the scaling of procurement through alliances, network rationalization (exit of 131 points of sale, conversion of 11 integrated stores to franchises, and 54 new openings), and cost savings,' management stated.
Adjusted EBITDA after lease payments improved by +17 million euros to reach 1 million euros.
Group liquidity stood at 0.8 billion euros as of March 31, 2026, consisting primarily of cash on hand.
The group has obtained 'consents' from its creditors through May 28, 2026, regarding its main financing facilities, including operational financing, subject to covenant compliance. The Group aims to reach an agreement in principle with its creditors and FRH by the end of June 2026 at the latest.
The Group confirms its objective of returning to breakeven free cash flow before financial costs in 2026.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA is one of the leading food distribution groups in France. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- distribution activitiy (86.4%): owning, at the end of 2024, 7,447 convenience stores, mainly under the names of Casino, Spar and Vival (5,541), Franprix (1,054), Monoprix (625) and Naturalia (222);
- e-commerce activity (12.2%; Cdiscount);
- other (1.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (99.4%), Latin America (0.1%) and other (0.5%).
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