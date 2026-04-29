Casino confirms target to reach breakeven free cash flow before financial costs by 2026

Net sales reached 1,946 million euros in the first quarter of 2026, up +0.3% on a like-for-like basis, including a +0.6% increase for convenience brands.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/29/2026 at 12:28 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

After accounting for a roughly -3 point impact from changes in the convenience store network, net sales declined by -2.7%.



The group reported adjusted EBITDA of 110 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, representing a +10.4% increase. 'Performance was bolstered by the continued execution of operational action plans (shrinkage reduction and debt recovery), the scaling of procurement through alliances, network rationalization (exit of 131 points of sale, conversion of 11 integrated stores to franchises, and 54 new openings), and cost savings,' management stated.



Adjusted EBITDA after lease payments improved by +17 million euros to reach 1 million euros.



Group liquidity stood at 0.8 billion euros as of March 31, 2026, consisting primarily of cash on hand.



The group has obtained 'consents' from its creditors through May 28, 2026, regarding its main financing facilities, including operational financing, subject to covenant compliance. The Group aims to reach an agreement in principle with its creditors and FRH by the end of June 2026 at the latest.



The Group confirms its objective of returning to breakeven free cash flow before financial costs in 2026.