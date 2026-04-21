This consolidation, part of the transformation launched in 2024, aims to strengthen team cohesion and optimize the group's footprint in the Île-de-France region by bringing together staff currently spread across Paris 8th arrondissement, Clichy-la-Garenne, and Vitry-sur-Seine on a single site.

Tour Blanche, a high-rise building of approximately 25,000 sqm located in the heart of La Défense, benefits from a strategic location and excellent transport links. It also boasts high environmental certifications (HQE Exceptionnel, BBC Effinergie, BREEAM Very Good).