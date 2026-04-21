Casino consolidates Paris region offices in La Défense

The retailer and DWS have signed a long-term lease for the entirety of Tour Blanche in La Défense. Starting in the fourth quarter of 2026, the building will house nearly 2,000 employees from the group's three administrative sites in the Paris region.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/21/2026 at 10:25 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This consolidation, part of the transformation launched in 2024, aims to strengthen team cohesion and optimize the group's footprint in the Île-de-France region by bringing together staff currently spread across Paris 8th arrondissement, Clichy-la-Garenne, and Vitry-sur-Seine on a single site.



Tour Blanche, a high-rise building of approximately 25,000 sqm located in the heart of La Défense, benefits from a strategic location and excellent transport links. It also boasts high environmental certifications (HQE Exceptionnel, BBC Effinergie, BREEAM Very Good).