Cautious start to the week in Europe

Major European indices began the week on a quiet note following Friday's retreat. In Paris, the CAC 40 edged up 0.29% to 8,181 points, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 followed suit with a 0.41% gain. Meanwhile, London's FTSE 100 remained near break-even, up a marginal 0.02%.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/27/2026 at 05:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Over the previous weekly session, the Paris Bourse shed 3.17%, its sharpest five-day decline since the outbreak of the Middle East conflict in early March.



The weekend saw little progress as U.S. envoys did not travel to Islamabad, Pakistan, for a second round of negotiations. Donald Trump posted on his social media platform this weekend: 'I have just cancelled the trip of my representatives who were to go to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted traveling, too much work! On top of that, there is monumental discord and confusion within their 'leadership'. No one knows who is in charge, including them'.



On the Iranian side, the country reportedly made proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, while deferring nuclear negotiations.



Despite this proposal, oil prices remain on an upward trend. In New York, WTI rose 0.30% to 96.37 dollars, while North Sea Brent in London gained 0.58% to 107.95 dollars.



In the currency markets, the euro strengthened against the greenback (+0.34%), trading at 1.1745 dollars.



A quiet Monday ahead of a busy week



Today's macroeconomic calendar is particularly light, with investors already digesting the day's only significant data point. The German Gfk consumer confidence index for May fell more than expected to -33.3 points, compared to expectations of -30.2 and a previous reading of -28.1 points. This indicator is at its lowest level since February 2023.



The remainder of the week will be significantly busier, highlighted by Wednesday's Federal Reserve monetary policy decision, where a status quo is widely anticipated. Several inflation and growth data points are expected from both sides of the Atlantic in the coming days.



On the corporate front, the pace of earnings releases slowed this Monday but is set to intensify starting Tuesday with reports from Visa, Coca Cola Company, Novartis, T-Mobile US, and Airbus. From Wednesday onwards, major releases will include Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Mastercard, Caterpillar, Amgen, and Schneider Electric...



In today's news, Renault gained 2.15%, despite UBS reiterating its sell rating on the stock with a price target of 28 euros.



OSE Immunotherapeutics surged 21.10% after its partner, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Orphan Drug Designation to Pegrizeprument for the prevention of heart allograft rejection in heart transplant recipients.



Among the laggards, Dassault Systèmes lost 0.54%. Citi maintained its neutral rating on the stock but raised its price target from 19 to 20 euros.



Forvia slipped 1.77% after the automotive supplier announced the sale of its Forvia Interiors division to funds managed by Apollo, based on an enterprise value of 1.82 billion euros.



In Europe, Nordex delivered an excellent start to the year. Jefferies noted that revenue grew 10.6% year-on-year to reach 1,587.7 million euros in Q1 2026 (compared to 1,538 million euros at constant exchange rates). Shares in the company, which specializes in the development, manufacture, and distribution of wind power systems, soared 11.26%.