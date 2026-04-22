Ceasefire extended: markets remain unmoved

Markets are greeting the extension of the ceasefire in Iran with a degree of indifference this morning. Paris is down 0.2%, while London and Frankfurt are both up 0.2%.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/22/2026 at 04:30 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The second round of negotiations expected today in Islamabad will therefore not take place. Tehran has made its participation conditional on the lifting of the U.S. blockade, which Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi described as "an act of war," further stating that "the targeting of commercial vessels and the hostage-taking of their crews constitute an even more serious violation."



This statement comes as U.S. forces intercepted a tanker yesterday in the Indian Ocean, thousands of miles from Hormuz. Its offense? The vessel was carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil loaded at Kharg Island earlier this month, according to MarineTraffic.



In the absence of interlocutors in Islamabad, the White House has nonetheless agreed to unilaterally extend the truce at Pakistan's request.

"I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to run their course," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commented on X.



Donald Trump, however, could not resist taunting his adversaries on Truth Social, asserting that "Iran is on the brink of financial ruin! The country is demanding the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and is desperately short of cash!". The U.S. President further added that the blockade was costing Iran "500 million dollars a day."



A figure he highlights to illustrate the pressure he is exerting on Tehran... even as he faces sharp criticism at home over the cost of his Middle East "excursion." New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently stated that the operation was costing the United States... 500 million USD per day, an estimate that aligns with calculations from independent researchers.



In the meantime, the Strait of Hormuz remains ostensibly closed. Specialized maritime traffic tracking sites report only three vessel passages over the last 24 hours.



Markets remain vigilant

The ceasefire extension has, however, provided a slight reprieve for crude prices, with Brent retreating 1% toward 98 USD.



In Paris, Danone unveiled first-quarter 2026 revenue of 6,708 million EUR this morning, down 2% on a reported basis, penalized by a 5.6% unfavorable currency effect, and despite positive scope effects (+0.5%) and the contribution of hyperinflation (+0.3%). The stock is the top performer on the CAC 40, up 3.3%.



The Parisian index is nonetheless being held back by Eurofins Scientific (-9%). The global leader in bio-analytical services generated quarterly revenue of 1.789 billion euros, with organic growth of 2.6%, an underperformance as the consensus was expecting a 4.8% increase.



Elsewhere, Bureau Veritas is tumbling 12% in Paris after revising its 2026 growth forecasts downward. The company now expects only single-digit organic growth (vs. "mid-to-high" previously), citing the geopolitical context, general macroeconomic uncertainty, and the end of contracts in the Government Services segment.



In other news, Sanofi announced that U.S. health authorities (FDA) have approved a supplemental Biologics License Application for Tzield, extending its indication from children aged 8 and older to those aged 1 and older.



Finally, yesterday evening, FDJ reported first-quarter revenue of 895 million EUR, down 3.2% on a reported basis. The company notably lamented an increase in gaming taxation.



Heavy earnings calendar ahead



This evening, markets will digest quarterly releases in France from L'Oréal, EssilorLuxottica, and Carrefour. In the United States, Tesla, GE Vernova, IBM, and Philip Morris are expected.



Lastly, the economic calendar is relatively light today. The only notable data point will be U.S. oil inventories at 4:30 p.m.