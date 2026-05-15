Japan's busiest high-speed rail operator is speeding ahead: business travel has returned, government policy is firmly in its corner, and cities keep pulling in commuters. The earnings indeed reflect this, although stock prices tell you otherwise.

Published on 05/15/2026 at 05:42 am EDT - Modified on 05/15/2026 at 07:39 am EDT

Japan is pouring record cash into bullet trains, turning the country's train tracks into a goldmine. The country’s record JPY 122.3 trillion national budget for FY 26, the largest in the country's history, puts infrastructure at the center of economic policy, and intercity rail carries the weight of that commitment.

According to the market research firm Mordor Intelligence, Japan's railroad market currently stands at approximately $19.6bn. The broader railway system market is forecast to reach $49.8bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4% over 2025–2030.

Three forces drive growth in Japan's rail sector: business travel is officially back to stay, the government is aggressively packing more bullet trains into major transit routes and commuters are ditching their cars to crowd into the cities.

Central Japan Railway (JR Central) runs the Tokaido Shinkansen - the busy bullet train route linking Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. This positions the company perfectly to cash in on all three lines. The company’s core business is passenger transportation, but it also operates retail, real estate, hotels, and rolling stock manufacturing as supporting segments.

Growth glow-up

FY 26 Revenue rose 9.5% y/y to JPY 2tn, up from JPY 1.8tn last year, driven largely by a rebound in transport demand, especially stronger Shinkansen usage and better passenger volumes. The action was below the line.

Operating profit climbed 18.1% y/y to JPY 830.1bn from JPY 702.7bn and net income 21% y/y to JPY 561.7bn, up from JPY 464.3bn, both outpacing the top line by a wide margin. That gap matters. It tells you passenger demand turned into more money rolling in, aided by higher ticket prices.

The catch here? The comparison basis looks good on paper thanks to previous disruptions and a weaker FY 25, so part of this jump is recovery rather than new growth. Even management expects revenues and profits to decline in FY 27, which takes the shine out of the current numbers. In other words, FY 26 looks less like an unexpected change rather than a well-timed peak. The business is executing better, although the market is doing more work than the strategy.

Upside with low conviction

With the current price at JPY 3,628, the stock has done its job on the surface. It is up 17.5% over 12 months, although still sits well below the 52-week high of JPY 4,830. Investors have clearly pulled back their expectations, even as the business delivered a strong FY 26. The market cap at JPY 3.5tn ($21.9bn) suggests size isn’t the issue, rather conviction is.

Valuation isn’t sending a strong signal either. The stock trades at FY 27e 7.2x forward earnings, almost identical to its 3-year average of 7.1x. This tells you that the market is not paying extra for the recent earnings recovery; it is treating this recovery as routine, or possibly temporary. When multiples remain flat, the burden shifts entirely to earnings durability.

Analyst sentiment sits in the middle. Only five out of 11 analysts rate it a buy, even with a target price of JPY 4,497.5 implying 24% upside potential. The market is waiting for clearer signs that this growth can keep going before valuing the stock higher.

Caution ahead

Central Japan Railway has delivered a year that looks near flawless - at least, on paper. But strong results can mask fragile foundations. Management is already signaling a softer year ahead, meaning that today's momentum may already be borrowed time.

Add a market that has grown visibly skeptical, a valuation that reflects doubt over conviction, and the long shadow of its commitment and the picture shifts. This is a company executing well, albeit just perhaps at its peak.