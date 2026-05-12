Compagnie Chargeurs Invest posted first-quarter 2026 revenue, including Novacel, of 165.7 million euros, down 11.8%. This performance reflects an 8.3% organic decline, a 4.1% negative currency impact, and a 0.6% positive scope effect.
Excluding Novacel—a business for which the group signed a disposal agreement with KPS in late April and which saw largely stable organic revenue—group sales fell by 17.5% to 93.6 million euros (-13.6% on an organic basis).
The group highlighted strong commercial momentum and solid performance from its business lines in transition during 2025, with organic growth of 16.4% for Personal Goods and 5.7% for Technical Textiles - Senfa Cilander.
Also on an organic basis, Museum Studio revenue dropped by 31.1%, reflecting phasing effects linked to project execution cycles, while sales for Chargeurs PCC fashion activities decreased by 7.5%.
Chargeurs confident in the face of Hantavirus
Furthermore, Chargeurs sought to provide reassurance regarding the emergence of Hantavirus in Europe, confirming that it maintains 'available strategic healthcare stocks and operational industrial capacities'.
The group noted that it successfully developed a comprehensive range of masks, sanitary accessories, and hydroalcoholic solutions during the Covid-19 health crisis, allowing it to acquire 'proven expertise' in the field.
The company stated it stands 'ready to support all stakeholders in securing their healthcare supplies should it become necessary to address a public health challenge exceeding current expectations, given the specific characteristics of the Hantavirus'.
Compagnie Chargeurs Invest is a world leader in high value-added niche markets. The group is organized around three strategic business segments: Culture & Education, Fashion & Know-how, and Innovative Materials.
- The Culture & Education division. It includes Museum Studio, the world's leading creator of cultural content for institutions and brands;
- The Fashion & Know-how division. It includes Chargeurs PCC, the world leader in interlining for the luxury and fashion industries, Chargeurs Luxury Fibers, the world's leading producer of premium, traceable merino wool fibers, and Chargeurs Personal Goods, a business line dedicated to developing brands for luxury accessories and personal goods;
- The Innovative Materials division. It comprises comprises Novacel, the world leader in high-tech surface solutions (business to be divested).
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