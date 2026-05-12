Chargeurs reports lower quarterly revenue, remains confident amid Hantavirus concerns

Compagnie Chargeurs Invest posted first-quarter 2026 revenue, including Novacel, of 165.7 million euros, down 11.8%. This performance reflects an 8.3% organic decline, a 4.1% negative currency impact, and a 0.6% positive scope effect.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/12/2026 at 02:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Excluding Novacel—a business for which the group signed a disposal agreement with KPS in late April and which saw largely stable organic revenue—group sales fell by 17.5% to 93.6 million euros (-13.6% on an organic basis).



The group highlighted strong commercial momentum and solid performance from its business lines in transition during 2025, with organic growth of 16.4% for Personal Goods and 5.7% for Technical Textiles - Senfa Cilander.



Also on an organic basis, Museum Studio revenue dropped by 31.1%, reflecting phasing effects linked to project execution cycles, while sales for Chargeurs PCC fashion activities decreased by 7.5%.



Chargeurs confident in the face of Hantavirus



Furthermore, Chargeurs sought to provide reassurance regarding the emergence of Hantavirus in Europe, confirming that it maintains 'available strategic healthcare stocks and operational industrial capacities'.



The group noted that it successfully developed a comprehensive range of masks, sanitary accessories, and hydroalcoholic solutions during the Covid-19 health crisis, allowing it to acquire 'proven expertise' in the field.



The company stated it stands 'ready to support all stakeholders in securing their healthcare supplies should it become necessary to address a public health challenge exceeding current expectations, given the specific characteristics of the Hantavirus'.