Energy: The situation around the Strait of Hormuz remains unstable, but markets are choosing to focus on the more optimistic scenario. After all, the United States and Iran are negotiating directly or indirectly. This has allowed oil prices to pull back, with Brent trading lower around USD 100 and WTI also easing to USD 95. That decline remains fragile given the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. New military clashes were reported Friday near the Strait of Hormuz. Donald Trump downplayed the incidents and said the ceasefire remains in effect. The outlook for oil prices remains highly binary: a peace agreement reopening the Strait of Hormuz would push prices lower, while any delay in negotiations would likely keep prices elevated.



Metals: Gold continues to move higher and remain volatile, much like oil, following developments in the Middle East. A potential agreement would significantly reduce concerns over energy-driven inflation. With inflation under control, the US Federal Reserve would have more room to cut interest rates. Gold typically becomes more attractive when rates fall, as the metal does not generate direct yield for investors. However, gains in gold remain capped by ongoing uncertainty, as Iran is still refusing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Gold therefore rose to USD 4,730 per ounce. Silver followed the same trend, gaining 7% to USD 81. In London, copper posted its best weekly performance since January, with the three-month contract trading at USD 13,393 per ton. Global supply remains under heavy pressure, supporting the rally. First, mining company Freeport-McMoRan delayed the return to full capacity at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest. Second, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are affecting sulfuric acid supplies, a key component in copper production.



Agricultural products: Wheat, corn, and soybeans are taking a breather in Chicago, with prices moving lower this week. Wheat is trading around 614 cents on the July 2026 contract. Markets remain closely focused on weather conditions in the United States, where drought continues to impact U.S. wheat-producing regions. Cocoa prices, meanwhile, are accelerating higher, gaining around 20% this week. Concerns are growing over crop prospects in West Africa due to fertilizer shortages.