China blocks Meta's acquisition of Manus amid escalating tech tensions

Chinese authorities have moved to block Meta's proposed acquisition of AI startup Manus, in a deal worth $2bn. The National Development and Reform Commission has called for the transaction to be abandoned, citing compliance with foreign investment regulations without providing further details. This decision comes as the deal was already facing heightened scrutiny from regulators in both China and the US.

Founded in China before relocating to Singapore, Manus develops AI agents capable of executing complex tasks. The company has seen rapid growth, reaching over $100m in annual recurring revenue in under a year. The proposed buyout reignited concerns regarding "Singapore-washing" relocation strategies, used to circumvent certain regulatory constraints. Meta intended to integrate these technologies into its product suite, most notably its Meta AI assistant.



This intervention underscores the tightening of controls on investments in sensitive technologies amid intensifying rivalry between major powers. Beijing wants to limit the transfer of strategic technologies, while Washington is also ramping up its own restrictions. This decision could further complicate cross-border transactions within the artificial intelligence sector.