Founded in China before relocating to Singapore, Manus develops AI agents capable of executing complex tasks. The company has seen rapid growth, reaching over $100m in annual recurring revenue in under a year. The proposed buyout reignited concerns regarding "Singapore-washing" relocation strategies, used to circumvent certain regulatory constraints. Meta intended to integrate these technologies into its product suite, most notably its Meta AI assistant.

This intervention underscores the tightening of controls on investments in sensitive technologies amid intensifying rivalry between major powers. Beijing wants to limit the transfer of strategic technologies, while Washington is also ramping up its own restrictions. This decision could further complicate cross-border transactions within the artificial intelligence sector.