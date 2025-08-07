CIS (Catering International Services), which manages remote base camps, posted revenue of €236.5m for H1 2025, up 18.6% (+19.8% at constant exchange rates).



Africa accounted for 54.7% of revenue (+22% at constant exchange rates) and Eurasia 42% (+32% at constant exchange rates), while America accounted for only 3.3% (-49% at constant exchange rates), due to contract terminations, particularly in the public sector in Brazil.



Confident about its 2025 targets, CIS believes that its subsidiaries' business "should continue to grow in a year of consolidation while benefiting from the ramp-up of certain major contracts."