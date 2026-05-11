Citi reiterates Buy rating on Accor, lifts price target

The analyst maintains a Buy recommendation on the stock, with a price target raised from 58 to 60 euros.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/11/2026 at 05:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to Citi, the group's exposure to the Middle East, representing approximately 10% of sales, appears already priced in following the stock's 10% decline since the onset of the Iranian conflict.



The research firm anticipates a swift recovery in travel demand to Dubai and the Middle East by the fourth quarter of 2026, while remaining confident in intra-regional travel flows within Europe and Southeast Asia.



The note also highlights that the ETC (European Travel Commission) survey on travel intentions in Europe shows a 10-point increase in travel sentiment for the spring-summer 2026 season, with 82% of Europeans stating they are ready to travel within the next six months.



Accor shares are down 0.5% this morning and have shed more than 8% since the start of the year.