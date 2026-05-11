According to Citi, the group's exposure to the Middle East, representing approximately 10% of sales, appears already priced in following the stock's 10% decline since the onset of the Iranian conflict.
The research firm anticipates a swift recovery in travel demand to Dubai and the Middle East by the fourth quarter of 2026, while remaining confident in intra-regional travel flows within Europe and Southeast Asia.
The note also highlights that the ETC (European Travel Commission) survey on travel intentions in Europe shows a 10-point increase in travel sentiment for the spring-summer 2026 season, with 82% of Europeans stating they are ready to travel within the next six months.
Accor shares are down 0.5% this morning and have shed more than 8% since the start of the year.
Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operating hotels under management contract (70.9%; HotelServices);
- owned and leased hotel management (29.1%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc.
At the end of 2025, the group operates a network of more than 5,600 hotels distributed between luxury and top-range hotels (Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).
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