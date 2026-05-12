Coface: A resilient quarter despite geopolitical headwinds
The credit insurance leader reported net income of 53.6 million euros for the first quarter of 2026. While net profit fell by 13.7%, the group maintained solid profitability with an 11% RoATE and accelerated its strategic shift toward information services.
Coface opened the 2026 fiscal year against a global backdrop electrified by tensions in the Middle East. Despite the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the uncertainties weighing on global trade, the credit insurer posted stable revenue of 465 million euros.
Technical indicators under control
Pure credit insurance activity saw a slight decline (-1.3%), penalized by a pricing effect that remains negative (-1.1%). However, Coface demonstrated the loyalty of its client base with a record retention rate of 94.8%.
In terms of operational profitability, the group kept its risks in check: the net combined ratio stood at 70.0%, supported by an improvement in the net loss ratio (37.6%). Meanwhile, Coface continued its technological investment strategy, bringing its net cost ratio to 32.5%.
The strategic rise of services
The true growth engine this quarter was found in non-insurance activities. Revenue from information and debt collection services jumped by 9.2% to reach 43.9 million euros.
2026 Outlook: Between inflation and AI
Management remains vigilant for the remainder of the year. While oil supply has eased with the return of Venezuela, the surge in energy prices linked to the situation in Iran is weighing on supply chains (helium, urea). Coface anticipates downwardly revised global growth and persistent inflation.
Nevertheless, the group intends to capitalize on the artificial intelligence revolution. Massive investments in data and connectivity aim to transform these challenges into advisory opportunities for its clients, while diversifying its revenue streams.
Coface SA is one of the world's leaders in credit insurance. The group provides solutions to companies designed to protect them against the risk of financial default by their debtors, as part of the management of their accounts receivable, on both their domestic and export markets. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- credit insurance and related services (81.1%);
- surety insurance (9.9%);
- credit management services (5.1%);
- factoring services (3.9%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (20.6%), Mediterranean and Africa (30%), Northern Europe (19.8%), Central Europe (9.1%), North America (9.1%), Asia/Pacific (7%), and Latin America (4.4%).
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