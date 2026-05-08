In an environment that remains unfavorable for cryptocurrencies, Coinbase has reported Q1 results that illustrate the disconnect between its strategic progress and its still-limited impact on the bottom line. The stock fell about 4% in after-hours trading on Thursday, extending a YTD decline of about 20% following the crypto retreat.

The US platform generated revenue of $1.41bn in Q1, down about 30% y-o-y, missing market expectations of nearly $1.49bn. The group posted a net loss of $394m, compared to a profit of $66m a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA dropped to $303m, from $930m in Q1 2025. Pressure stems primarily from transaction revenue, which remains heavily dependent on crypto volumes, volatility and retail investor activity.



Despite this financial deterioration, Coinbase does not appear to be losing operational relevance. The group highlighted a record market share in crypto trading (8.6%), strong momentum in derivatives (+169% y-o-y), the development of prediction markets, the increasing integration of USDC, and the rising prominence of Base, its Layer 2 network on Ethereum. Subscription and services revenue now account for 44% of net revenue, showing a genuine diversification.



For investors, the central question now concerns the timeline of this transformation rather than the strategic direction. The "Everything Exchange" project, which aims to expand Coinbase into stablecoins, staking, tokenized equities, and other asset classes, could reduce the model's cyclicality, but the market is still waiting for proof that these growth drivers can sustainably offset a more fragile crypto cycle.