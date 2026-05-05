The cryptocurrency exchange has announced a 14% reduction in its workforce as it seeks to streamline its structure amid market uncertainty and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence.

Coinbase has announced that it is laying off about 14% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan designed to bolster efficiency and support its transition towards artificial intelligence. CEO Brian Armstrong justified the decision by citing persistent volatility in the cryptocurrency market and the rapid transformations driven by AI, which he believes will enable leaner operations. The announcement was welcomed by the markets, with the stock rising about 3% in pre-market trading.



The group, which employed 4,950 people at the end of December 2025, aims to reposition itself as a more agile entity, capable of leveraging new technologies while maintaining cost discipline in a cyclical environment. This decision comes on the eve of the company's quarterly earnings release and aligns with a broader trend across the tech sector, where several firms have recently implemented job cuts to adapt to AI-driven shifts.



Despite the restructuring, Coinbase is maintaining its development strategy within the digital asset space. Brian Armstrong reiterated his confidence in the sector's outlook, highlighting segments such as stablecoins, tokenization, and prediction markets. The crypto industry is evolving towards a more structured model that is focused on more stable revenue streams and increased institutional adoption within a strengthening regulatory framework.