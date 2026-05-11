Colas to proceed with Vantaa light rail project in Finland

Colas, a division of Bouygues, has announced that its Finnish subsidiary Destia has signed the phase 2 contract for the Vantaa light rail project as part of the construction alliance. The contract is valued at approximately 200 million euros for the company.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/11/2026 at 02:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The total project value (phases 1 and 2) is estimated at approximately 750 million euros, with Destia's overall share amounting to roughly 433 million euros. Phase 1, which commenced in November 2024, marked the start of construction works.



With an estimated duration of four years, the project is being spearheaded by Vantaa, Finland's fourth-largest city, with the participation of Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) and Capital Region Urban Transport Ltd, representing the City of Helsinki.



This second contract covers the construction of the final 12-kilometer section of the western light rail line in Vantaa, as well as utility network and electrification works. Light rail operations are scheduled to begin in late 2029.



The pace of construction is set to accelerate during the spring and summer, with the continuation of complex engineering structures and temporary traffic diversions to facilitate the development of the light rail platform and public spaces.