Colas to proceed with Vantaa light rail project in Finland
Colas, a division of Bouygues, has announced that its Finnish subsidiary Destia has signed the phase 2 contract for the Vantaa light rail project as part of the construction alliance. The contract is valued at approximately 200 million euros for the company.
The total project value (phases 1 and 2) is estimated at approximately 750 million euros, with Destia's overall share amounting to roughly 433 million euros. Phase 1, which commenced in November 2024, marked the start of construction works.
With an estimated duration of four years, the project is being spearheaded by Vantaa, Finland's fourth-largest city, with the participation of Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) and Capital Region Urban Transport Ltd, representing the City of Helsinki.
This second contract covers the construction of the final 12-kilometer section of the western light rail line in Vantaa, as well as utility network and electrification works. Light rail operations are scheduled to begin in late 2029.
The pace of construction is set to accelerate during the spring and summer, with the continuation of complex engineering structures and temporary traffic diversions to facilitate the development of the light rail platform and public spaces.
Bouygues SA is a diversified services group organized around four sectors of activity:
- construction (48.7% of net sales): construction and maintenance of transportation, leisure, and urban development infrastructures (57.2% of net sales; Colas; No. 1 worldwide for roads), building and public works activities concerning networks, electrical and thermal engineering, and facility maintenance (37.9%; Bouygues Construction), and real estate development (4.9%; Bouygues Immobilier);
- multi-technical services (32.7%; Equans);
- telecommunication (14.2%; Bouygues Telecom): mobile telephony, fixed telephony, Internet access, etc.;
- media (4%; TF1) ;
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (49.8%), European Union (14.6%), Europe (14.1%), North America (12.1%), Asia-Pacific (5.2%), Africa (2.9%), Central and South America (1%), and Middle East (0.3%).
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