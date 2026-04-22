Colliers International Group Inc is developing from a transaction-centric real estate firm into a diversified professional services platform, anchored by engineering, advisory and investment management capabilities that enhance resilience, dampen cyclicality, while aligning the business with long-term infrastructure and capital trends.

Published on 04/22/2026 at 05:08 am EDT - Modified on 04/22/2026 at 06:32 am EDT

Global commercial real estate and professional services are undergoing a resilience-led transformation. According to the World Economic Forum and IMF estimates, worldwide infrastructure investment exceeds $3.7 trillion annually, while AI adoption in asset management is growing at a CAGR of over 20%. Recovery remains uneven, favoring adaptive, diversified platforms.

Within this environment, Colliers positions itself beyond traditional brokerage. The sector is experiencing a dual-speed recovery where prime logistics, infrastructure, and digital assets outperform, while secondary retail and office properties face structural obsolescence. Professional services firms increasingly compete on technology, advisory depth and capital alignment.

Colliers operates as a globally diversified professional services and investment management firm, partnering with owners, occupiers and investors. Its platform spans three core segments: commercial real estate services, engineering and investment management, enabling the company to offer integrated solutions across the asset lifecycle rather than transaction-dependent execution.

Following its acquisition of Ayesa—a Spain-based global engineering and technology consultancy specializing in transport, water, energy, and digital infrastructure—Colliers entered the super-major engineering category, expanding its engineering workforce beyond 13,000 professionals. This strategically shifts earnings toward recurring, high-value technical services less exposed to interest-rate cycles. Over 70% of revenues now stem from advisory and asset-light activities.

The firm’s operating model supports resilience amid market volatility. Recognition in the IAOP Global 100 for the 20th consecutive year underscores operational consistency. By reducing reliance on brokerage-driven transactions and scaling consulting, design, and management capabilities, Colliers has effectively decoupled growth from cyclical deal volumes.

Looking ahead, Colliers is advancing global capital mobility while expanding European and Asia-Pacific advisory platforms. Recent senior-note financing strengthens its balance sheet for selective consolidation in fragmented technical services markets. Under its Strategy 2028 framework, the group aims to double high-margin engineering and investment management scale.

Engineered growth

For FY 25, Colliers reported consolidated revenues of about $5.6bn, representing 15% y/y growth, driven primarily by continued expansion in engineering, infrastructure-linked services and resilient advisory mandates. The company benefited from diversification beyond traditional brokerage, with recurring and contract-based revenues offsetting uneven capital-markets activity.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% y/y to $732.5m, supported by operating leverage, disciplined cost management, and a higher proportion of recurring, asset-light earnings. This margin stability reflects Colliers’ strategic emphasis on technical services, investment management, and professional advisory offerings that are less sensitive to transaction cycles.

Adjusted EPS rose 14% to $6.58, underscoring underlying earnings resilience after excluding non-recurring and FX impacts. Engineering and technical services remained the primary growth engine, investment management continued to expand fee-generating AUM, and a growing engineering backlog improved earnings visibility while reducing reliance on transactional recovery.

Analyst skew

Colliers’ share price has risen 2.2% over the past year, lifting its market capitalization to approximately $6.0bn. The stock currently trades at a FY 26 P/E multiple of 33.5x, significantly below its 2-year average of 57.5x, reflecting a more cautious valuation environment as investors price in earnings normalization and lower transaction-led growth.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, albeit selective. The consensus target price of $162.1 implies 40.2% upside potential from current levels. The most optimistic valuation of $185 suggests 60.1% upside potential. 9 out of the 13 analysts covering Colliers, ate the stock “Buy”, while the other four are on “Hold.”

Risk profile

Colliers faces risks from prolonged weakness in global transaction markets, which can weigh on brokerage and capital-markets activity. Rising integration complexity from acquisitions increases execution and cultural alignment challenges. Exposure to infrastructure and public-sector projects introduces regulatory and funding risk. Geographic diversification heightens sensitivity to currency fluctuations, political uncertainty, and uneven economic recovery, potentially affecting margins and earnings visibility.