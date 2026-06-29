Comcast is doing the thing big media companies do when the old bundle gets too heavy to carry: it is breaking itself apart. The cable giant said it plans to separate into two publicly traded companies, spinning off NBCUniversal and Sky into a standalone media business while keeping Comcast focused on broadband, wireless, and cable. Investors, at least for now, love the idea.

The planned separation would create a new NBCUniversal built around Universal's film and television studios, NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, Peacock, theme parks, and Sky, Comcast's European media business. Comcast shareholders would own shares in both companies after the transaction.

Comcast said the deal is expected to be completed in about a year, though it still needs board approval, regulatory clearances, tax opinions, and financing arrangements. Comcast also expects to keep a stake of up to 19.9% in NBCUniversal for up to one year after the separation.

The cable business gets a reset

The remaining Comcast will be a more focused connectivity company, built around broadband, wireless, and cable television. The group has been trying to slow broadband and pay-TV subscriber losses while expanding Xfinity Mobile. The broadband business is under pressure from wireless carriers offering home internet over the air, while Starlink has added another kind of competition from above. Even the sky has become a rival. Very on brand for 2026.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Comcast executives began discussing the split in recent weeks as it became clear that more flexibility would help the company navigate tougher broadband and media markets. It also noted that Charter Communications and Cox Communications are pursuing a megamerger to defend their own broadband businesses, a reminder that this is not just a Comcast story. The cable industry is trying to look less like a legacy utility and more like a platform that still has room to grow.

NBCUniversal needs scale, and maybe freedom

As mentioned above, NBCUniversal will now stand on its own with Peacock, Universal's studios, theme parks, NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, and Sky. That gives it a wide mix of assets, but also a lot to prove.

Late last year, Comcast made a bid late last year for assets from Warner Bros. Discovery, which ultimately went to Paramount. The new NBCUniversal could be more flexible in pursuing deals. A cleaner media company is easier for investors to understand and easier for potential partners to talk to.

The market reaction was immediate. Comcast shares jumped more than 20% in premarket trading Monday, after losing roughly a third of their value over the past year.

Comcast spent years building a machine that connected homes, sold subscriptions, made movies, streamed shows, ran parks, and bought European television assets. Now it is admitting that the machine may work better as two machines.