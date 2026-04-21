Every week, our commodity market review provides an overview of the latest news to help you better understand price fluctuations in energy, metals, and agricultural raw materials.

Energy: Oil prices are on a rollercoaster, with regular reports of escalation and de-escalation between the US and Iran dictating the direction prices are taking. On Friday, prices plunged following the announcement of the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping. Maritime traffic resumed immediately, with about ten tankers crossing the zone on Saturday. However, tensions flared up again over the weekend. The United States maintained its naval blockade of Iranian ports. In response, Iran once again restricted access to the Strait of Hormuz, and prices headed higher again. The two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran expires tomorrow, and both countries are accusing each other of violating the accord. The United States sent negotiators to Pakistan on Monday to begin a second round of peace talks. However, Iran is refusing to participate in them. Oil price volatility will remain high as long as the countries fail to reach an agreement and exports from the Middle East face disruptions.

Metals: Copper is gaining ground in London at $13,347/ton. Traders are optimistic, betting that a resolution of the Middle East conflict will lower energy prices and stimulate demand. The thesis is straightforward: if the situation stabilizes permanently, copper will benefit from future Fed interest rate cuts and a renewed appetite for risk. In precious metals, the dynamic is similar: gold is up at around $4,800 per ounce. The decline in oil prices, trading below the $100 threshold, is easing inflationary fears, which benefits the "barbarous relic" as high interest rates make gold less attractive (since gold yields no return).

Agricultural Products: Grains are advancing in Chicago. Wheat is trading around 604 cents per bushel, corn is up to 456 cents, and soybeans are holding at 1,175 cents.