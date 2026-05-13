CVS Group, one of Britain's biggest veterinary chains, has become the latest company to discover that a depressed share price can attract more than bargain-hunters. Activist investor Converium Capital is pressing the vet group to buy back £100m of its own shares, the Financial Times revealed, arguing that the board has been too slow to address investor discontent.

Converium Capital, a Montreal-based activist hedge fund, has built a roughly 2% stake in CVS Group and has written to the company's board calling for "immediate" action, including a £100m share buyback. The Financial Times, which first reported the campaign, said Converium had warned it could seek board representation if CVS failed to act

Converium's argument is simple. CVS, it says, is worth more than the market currently believes. The fund wants the board to return capital to shareholders and show that it takes the share-price malaise seriously. In its letter, Converium said that "acting decisively would re-engage investors who have grown skeptical of the Board's stewardship of shareholder capital," according to Reuters.

From roll-up darling to regulatory patient

CVS is a large corporate vet group with operations in Britain and Australia, nearly 500 sites, and related businesses such as diagnostics. For years, companies like CVS benefited from a powerful trend: pet owners became more willing to spend on animals, while independent vet practices were rolled into larger chains.

That model worked well while investors prized growth. Buying clinics, centralising back-office functions and selling additional services looked like a tidy recipe. But roll-ups can become vulnerable when sentiment turns. Debt, integration risks and regulatory scrutiny matter more once investors stop paying up for expansion.

That is what has happened in veterinary services. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority spent years investigating the sector and recently set out reforms intended to make pricing clearer for pet owners and improve competition. These include measures on price transparency and limits on prescription-related charges.

For CVS, the CMA process cast a long shadow. The shares were down 18.5% from the CMA's provisional decision to the last close. The FT also reported that CVS's market value had fallen by more than 10% this year to about £785m.

The activist's prescription

Activists usually arrive when three ingredients are present: a cheap-looking share price, a plausible fix and shareholders who are losing patience. CVS appears to have all three.

Converium's proposed £100m buyback would be meaningful: its statement described the sum as equal to about 12.5% of CVS's market capitalisation. The board's dilemma is less simple. A buyback may please investors, but CVS also operates in a sector under political and regulatory pressure. Pet owners are sensitive to rising bills, regulators are watching, and corporate vet chains must prove that scale benefits customers as well as shareholders.

That makes Converium's campaign more than a dispute about capital allocation. It is a test of whether CVS can persuade the market that it is both a good business and a responsible custodian of an essential consumer service. The company must show that it can grow, comply with the CMA's reforms and return cash without appearing to put shareholders before pet owners.

For now, CVS has not publicly answered the activist's demands. But the message from Converium is clear: the board has been put on notice.