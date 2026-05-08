The company is pursuing rapid expansion to compete with cloud giants such as Amazon. CoreWeave notably develops data centers equipped with Nvidia GPUs for clients including OpenAI and Anthropic. At the end of the quarter, the group had approximately 3.5 gigawatts of contracted power capacity and a backlog estimated at $99.4bn. However, this growth is accompanied by a sharp rise in spending, with technology and infrastructure costs up 127% to $1.27bn.

The net loss rose significantly to $740m, from $315m a year earlier, due to massive investments committed to supporting this expansion. To finance its growth, CoreWeave raised $8.5bn in new debt during Q1 and now has total indebtedness approaching $25bn. Despite these concerns, the market continues to support the group, whose shares have jumped about 80% YTD, particularly bolstered by backing from Nvidia, which acquired an additional $2bn of CoreWeave shares over the quarter.