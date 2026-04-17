A Massachusetts court has compelled GE Vernova to continue work on New England's largest offshore wind farm, amid a multi-hundred-million-dollar contractual dispute with developer Vineyard Wind.

A Boston judge has ordered a GE Vernova subsidiary not to halt activities on the 4.5 billion dollar Vineyard Wind offshore project. This ruling follows threats by the turbine supplier to terminate a $1.3bn contract, citing $360m in unpaid invoices. The preliminary injunction, granted at the developer's request, prevents any work suspension previously scheduled to begin on April 28.



The project, a joint venture between Iberdrola and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, is considered strategic, particularly after surviving a federal administration attempt to suspend operations. Located off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, the 806-megawatt farm began initial operations in February, becoming the first utility-scale offshore site to go online in the United States. Vineyard Wind argues that a GE withdrawal would severely jeopardize the construction timeline.



The dispute centers on disagreements regarding equipment quality. Vineyard Wind maintains it is entitled to withhold payments due to technical failures, notably following a blade collapse near Nantucket in 2024. According to its legal counsel, this defect, present in the majority of the 72 installed blades, has resulted in a 2-year delay and necessitated their replacement, further straining relations between the two partners.