Crédit Agricole finalizes acquisition of Milleis Group
Crédit Agricole SA has announced the completion of the joint acquisition of Milleis Group from investment firm AnaCap by its subsidiaries LCL and Crédit Agricole Assurances, a transaction originally unveiled on July 24, 2025.
The acquisition by LCL of the entire group - comprising Milleis Banque and its subsidiaries Milleis Vie, Cholet Dupont Oudart, and Cholet Dupont Asset Management - was immediately followed by LCL's divestment of the insurance carrier Milleis Vie to Crédit Agricole Assurances.
The takeover of Milleis Group, France's third-largest independent private bank with 64,000 client families and 13 billion euros in assets under management, has a limited impact on Crédit Agricole SA's CET1 ratio and aligns with its medium-term strategic plan.
Bolstered by Milleis, whose brands and network will be retained, retail bank LCL is now positioned to reach 100 billion euros in assets under management within its private banking division by 2030.
Concurrently, Crédit Agricole Assurances is strengthening the market position of its subsidiary Spirica in the high-net-worth segment and expanding its distribution channels through the integration of Milleis Vie.
Crédit Agricole S.A. is one of the leading European banking groups and is the leading financial backer of the French economy. Net Banking Product breaks down by activity as follows:
- finance, investment and market banking (31.3%): standard and specialized bank financing activities (financing for acquisitions, projects, aeronautical and maritime assets, etc.), stock operations, consulting in mergers and acquisitions, investment capital, etc.;
- asset management, insurance and private banking (28.2%);
- retail banking (28.1%): activities in France (Crédit Lyonnais) and abroad. Furthermore, the group is present in France via its 39 regional networks of branches (making it the biggest French banking network);
- specialized financial services (12.4%): consumer loan, leasing and factoring (No. 1 in France).
At the end of 2025, Crédit Agricole S.A. managed EUR 894.5 billion in current deposits and EUR 559.2 billion in current credits.
NBP is distributed geographically as follows: France (47.7%), Italy (19.9%), European Union (15%), Europe (6.3%), North America (5.3%), Japan (1.1%), Asia and Oceania (3.4%), Africa and Middle East (1%), Central and South America (0.3%).
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