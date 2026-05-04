Crédit Agricole finalizes acquisition of Milleis Group

Crédit Agricole SA has announced the completion of the joint acquisition of Milleis Group from investment firm AnaCap by its subsidiaries LCL and Crédit Agricole Assurances, a transaction originally unveiled on July 24, 2025.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/04/2026 at 01:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The acquisition by LCL of the entire group - comprising Milleis Banque and its subsidiaries Milleis Vie, Cholet Dupont Oudart, and Cholet Dupont Asset Management - was immediately followed by LCL's divestment of the insurance carrier Milleis Vie to Crédit Agricole Assurances.



The takeover of Milleis Group, France's third-largest independent private bank with 64,000 client families and 13 billion euros in assets under management, has a limited impact on Crédit Agricole SA's CET1 ratio and aligns with its medium-term strategic plan.



Bolstered by Milleis, whose brands and network will be retained, retail bank LCL is now positioned to reach 100 billion euros in assets under management within its private banking division by 2030.



Concurrently, Crédit Agricole Assurances is strengthening the market position of its subsidiary Spirica in the high-net-worth segment and expanding its distribution channels through the integration of Milleis Vie.