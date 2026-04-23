Dassault Systèmes quarterly EPS weighed down by currency headwinds

Dassault Systèmes has reported a 6% decline in non-IFRS EPS (+4% at constant currencies) to 0.30 EUR for the first quarter of 2026, with the non-IFRS operating margin contracting by 0.6 percentage points to 30.3%.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/23/2026 at 02:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

At 1.51 billion EUR, revenue for the enterprise software maker fell by 4% on a reported basis but rose by 3% at constant exchange rates. Software revenue reached 1.38 billion EUR, with recurring revenue accounting for 85% of the total.



"In the first quarter, our performance was in line with our targets, confirming the effectiveness of our strategy," commented Rouven Bergmann, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer.



"Our growth drivers bear this out: 3DEXPERIENCE and cloud revenue grew more than twice as fast as total software revenue, while our ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) increased by 6%," he noted.



"With operating cash flow reaching 949 million EUR, we demonstrate both the quality of our results and the resilience of our business model," he concluded, while highlighting a balanced order backlog across various end markets.



Consequently, Dassault Systèmes has reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, including EPS between 1.30 and 1.34 EUR, a non-IFRS operating margin between 32.2% and 32.6%, and revenue in the range of 6.29 to 6.41 billion EUR.