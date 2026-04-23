Dassault Systèmes quarterly EPS weighed down by currency headwinds
Dassault Systèmes has reported a 6% decline in non-IFRS EPS (+4% at constant currencies) to 0.30 EUR for the first quarter of 2026, with the non-IFRS operating margin contracting by 0.6 percentage points to 30.3%.
At 1.51 billion EUR, revenue for the enterprise software maker fell by 4% on a reported basis but rose by 3% at constant exchange rates. Software revenue reached 1.38 billion EUR, with recurring revenue accounting for 85% of the total.
"In the first quarter, our performance was in line with our targets, confirming the effectiveness of our strategy," commented Rouven Bergmann, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer.
"Our growth drivers bear this out: 3DEXPERIENCE and cloud revenue grew more than twice as fast as total software revenue, while our ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) increased by 6%," he noted.
"With operating cash flow reaching 949 million EUR, we demonstrate both the quality of our results and the resilience of our business model," he concluded, while highlighting a balanced order backlog across various end markets.
Consequently, Dassault Systèmes has reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, including EPS between 1.30 and 1.34 EUR, a non-IFRS operating margin between 32.2% and 32.6%, and revenue in the range of 6.29 to 6.41 billion EUR.
Dassault Systèmes SE is the world leader in developing and marketing product life cycle management software. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- software (90.5%): product process optimization software and 3D design software for the following markets: general mechanical, automotive, aeronautics, consumer goods, electricity, and electronics, and factory design and naval construction. In addition, the group offers update and technical support services;
- services (9.5%): technological consulting and training services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (16.1%), Germany (4.9%), Europe (11.8%), the United States (47.1%), Americas (1.3%), Japan (6.6%), and Asia (12.2%).
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