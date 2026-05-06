DaVita raises annual guidance on robust dialysis demand

DaVita has lifted its full-year profit forecast after posting quarterly results that beat expectations, bolstered by strong demand for its dialysis services. Shares in the group, which specializes in treatments for patients with chronic kidney failure, rose more than 3% in after-hours trading following the announcement. The company appears to be regaining momentum after several quarters marked by rising care costs and operating expenses.

The Colorado-based group now expects adjusted EPS of between 14.10 and 15.20 dollars for 2026, up from its previous estimate of 13.60 to 15 dollars. This revision reflects improved operational performance and resilient demand for dialysis treatments, both in-center and at home. The sector continues to benefit from an aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease.



For Q1 ended March 31, DaVita reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.87, significantly outperforming analyst expectations of $2.32, according to LSEG data. Quarterly revenue reached 3.42 billion dollars, also exceeding market forecasts of $3.36bn.



Following this release, DaVita shares surged 22.49% during Wednesday's session.