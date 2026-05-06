The Colorado-based group now expects adjusted EPS of between 14.10 and 15.20 dollars for 2026, up from its previous estimate of 13.60 to 15 dollars. This revision reflects improved operational performance and resilient demand for dialysis treatments, both in-center and at home. The sector continues to benefit from an aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease.

For Q1 ended March 31, DaVita reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.87, significantly outperforming analyst expectations of $2.32, according to LSEG data. Quarterly revenue reached 3.42 billion dollars, also exceeding market forecasts of $3.36bn.

Following this release, DaVita shares surged 22.49% during Wednesday's session.