Dékuple reported revenue of EUR175.1 million for the first nine months of 2025, marking a 12.7% increase, with acceleration in the third quarter (+13.6%), "confirming the group's positive momentum in a still mixed economic environment."

"Our revenue is driven by the very strong momentum in digital marketing and the acceleration of our international activities, which now account for 17% of total revenue compared to 8% a year earlier," highlighted CEO Bertrand Laurioz.

According to Laurioz, digital marketing (+23.5% over nine months) continues to gain traction thanks to the rebound in consulting activity, the integration of new agencies and technological solutions, the internationalization of offerings, and Dékuple's leadership in AI applied to marketing.

Dékuple approaches the end of the fiscal year "with confidence and ambition despite a context that remains challenging in France," and notes that its Ambition 2030 plan, to be unveiled in early December, "will structure its long-term vision."