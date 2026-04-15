The sector confirms its role as a primary engine of global growth, driven by a robust recovery and contrasting regional dynamics.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reports that the contribution of travel and tourism to global GDP reached a record high of USD 11.6 trillion in 2025, accounting for 9.8% of the global economy. This represents a 4.1% growth rate, significantly outperforming the 2.8% increase in global GDP.

The sector also supported 366 million jobs, representing 10.9% of global employment and nearly one-third of all new job creations.



Activity was marked by 1.54 billion international arrivals, averaging approximately 4.2 million travelers per day, above pre-pandemic levels.



On a regional level, Asia-Pacific posted the strongest gains with an 8.1% increase and a tourism GDP of USD 3.29 trillion, bolstered by the recovery of international flows. Conversely, North America recorded more limited growth of 1%, reaching USD 3.055 trillion, reflecting a slower recovery and structural constraints.



Ultimately, "the sector has experienced its best year ever, demonstrating its resilience and its ability to outpace global growth," commented

Gloria Guevara, CEO of the WTTC.



Despite this momentum, regional disparities persist in a context where accessibility, capacity, and public policies continue to influence the sector's trajectory.



Reflecting the robust health of the Travel & Tourism sector, several industry giants have seen double-digit share price gains since the beginning of the year, including +42% for Melia Hotels, +23% for Getlink, +18% for Marriott and +15% for Hilton.