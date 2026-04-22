A status quo persists at Danaher, which yesterday reported its Q1 results.

The first three months of FY 2026 are in all respects comparable to the first three months of the previous year, both in terms of revenue - which is growing at a rate barely above inflation - and profit.

However, the news of the past period was primarily marked by the announcement last February of the acquisition of California-based Masimo, known for its oxygen monitoring devices, which will bolster Danaher's diagnostics segment.

The Washington-based conglomerate remains mired in a painful period of stagnation, likely reflecting a still very difficult environment in the life sciences industries where its clients operate. Consequently, both its revenue and free cash flow have been flat for 6 years now.

The situation is all the more critical given that in the meantime, the group founded by the Rales brothers, whose stock was for a long time the top performer in the S&P 500, has spent a staggering $18bn on acquisitions, so far without tangible return on investment.

The last real boost to results dates back to 2020, with the $21bn acquisition of Cytiva, the former biopharma division of General Electric - another conglomerate then in difficulty, but recently expertly restructured, by, as fate would have it, former Danaher CEO Larry Culp.

Admittedly, it should be noted that the spin-off of Veralto - the former division specialized in water treatment - removed nearly a billion dollars in free cash flow from the scope. Nevertheless, Danaher's economic performance has been disappointing for some time, tarnishing the reputation of a group once renowned for being one of the shrewdest acquirers in the American market.

Danaher will need to deliver a solid range of synergies if it hopes to create value from the Masimo acquisition, as it is putting $9.9bn on the table to buy a company that last year generated $1.5bn in revenue - a figure that has doubled in ten years - and $350m in EBITDA.