Deutsche Bank commentary propels Soitec higher

Soitec shares are soaring over 15% to 146 EUR, leading the SBF 120 index in Paris. The rally is fueled by bullish remarks from Deutsche Bank, which reaffirmed its 'buy' rating and hiked its price target from 70 to 150 EUR on the semiconductor materials supplier.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/04/2026 at 05:00 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'Soitec shares have more than quintupled year-to-date after hitting a nine-year low at the end of last year,' the broker noted, explaining that such volatility reflects the group's rapid transition from a smartphone laggard to an AI winner.



However, Deutsche Bank sees further upside potential following this run, pointing out that 'there could be more positive catalysts ahead, notably through the positioning of SOI wafers as the standard for PICs (waveguides, modulators).'



In the near term, the German bank expects positive updates from the French group's photonic foundry customers, namely Tower Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries.