Soitec shares are soaring over 15% to 146 EUR, leading the SBF 120 index in Paris. The rally is fueled by bullish remarks from Deutsche Bank, which reaffirmed its 'buy' rating and hiked its price target from 70 to 150 EUR on the semiconductor materials supplier.
'Soitec shares have more than quintupled year-to-date after hitting a nine-year low at the end of last year,' the broker noted, explaining that such volatility reflects the group's rapid transition from a smartphone laggard to an AI winner.
However, Deutsche Bank sees further upside potential following this run, pointing out that 'there could be more positive catalysts ahead, notably through the positioning of SOI wafers as the standard for PICs (waveguides, modulators).'
In the near term, the German bank expects positive updates from the French group's photonic foundry customers, namely Tower Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries.
Soitec is a world leader in the manufacturing and marketing of innovative semi-conductor materials. The company occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge & Cloud AI.
With nearly 4,300 patents, the group pursues a disruptive innovation strategy to provide its customers with products that combine performance, energy efficiency and competitiveness.
Soitec operates industrial manufacturing sites, R&D centers and sales offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.
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