'Soitec shares have more than quintupled year-to-date after hitting a nine-year low at the end of last year,' the broker noted, explaining that such volatility reflects the group's rapid transition from a smartphone laggard to an AI winner.

However, Deutsche Bank sees further upside potential following this run, pointing out that 'there could be more positive catalysts ahead, notably through the positioning of SOI wafers as the standard for PICs (waveguides, modulators).'

In the near term, the German bank expects positive updates from the French group's photonic foundry customers, namely Tower Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries.