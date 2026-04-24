DLSI showed resilience amid a shifting labor market in Q1

Temporary staffing specialist DLSI reported a slight 3.6% decline in revenue for the first three months of 2026. While French operations were hampered by the construction crisis, international momentum and the annual outlook remain favorable.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/24/2026 at 12:08 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As of March 31, 2026, DLSI Group's consolidated revenue stood at 44.7 million euros, compared to 46.4 million euros a year earlier. This decline is primarily attributable to the French market, where sales fell by 7.4%.



This underperformance is explained by the group's high exposure to the construction sector (60% of revenue in France), which is currently struggling with a 6.5% sector-wide drop in temporary employment within the industry. Furthermore, nuclear activity saw its revenue plunge by 32.9%, a temporary decline linked to the scheduling of planned reactor outages.



International markets as a growth engine



To offset the sluggishness of the domestic market, DLSI is leveraging its foreign operations. International revenue grew by 1.9% compared to the first quarter of 2025.



Moreover, international business now accounts for 43.2% of the group's total sales, up from 40.8% the previous year. Among key regions, Switzerland remains the primary pillar, representing 40.2% of the group's consolidated sales on its own.



Heading toward organic and digital growth



Despite a 'demanding' economic environment, DLSI's management remains confident for the remainder of the fiscal year. The group reaffirmed its ambition to deliver positive results for the full year 2026.



The short-term strategy will focus on three priority areas: strengthening positions in key markets, prioritizing organic growth, and accelerating digital development to optimize commercial performance and customer experience.