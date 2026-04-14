DMS unveils record-breaking annual revenue

The medical imaging specialist has reported record annual results for 2025. Driven by exceptional momentum in North America and a sharp rise in profitability, the group enters 2026 with a strengthened financial structure and renewed technological ambitions.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/14/2026 at 12:15 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

DMS Group reached a historic milestone in 2025 with consolidated revenue of 50 million euros, representing purely organic growth of 8.5%. This performance was fueled by an acceleration in the second half (+14%), contrasting with a global imaging market that has turned more cautious since the spring.



The group successfully outperformed the market thanks to its two core pillars: radiology (+9%), bolstered by strategic deliveries to Ukraine and a breakthrough in the United States, and bone densitometry (+8%), which showed solid progress despite persistent supply chain tensions regarding components.

2025 also marks the success of DMS's operational strategy. EBITDA surged by 69% to reach 4.6 million euros, representing a margin of 9.1% (compared to 5.9% in 2024). This improvement resulted from an increase in gross margin combined with strict fixed-cost management.

A key indicator of this turnaround: net income has returned to positive territory (+48,000 euros), ending the 2.8 million euro loss recorded in the previous fiscal year.



A transformed financial structure



Following a 6.9 million euro capital increase during the summer of 2025 and active bank debt reduction, the group has halved its gearing ratio, which now stands at 33%.



This stability is further reinforced by the recent securing, in late March 2026, of a financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for up to 20 million euros. These funds will be dedicated to the future #Imaging 2030 strategic plan, focused on innovation (ADAM artificial intelligence, carbon nanotube technology).



2026 Outlook: Outperforming despite headwinds



While the start of 2026 could be impacted by a cyclical slowdown in Europe and the Middle East, DMS Group remains confident. Management is targeting another year of growth, supported by the rollout of the Onyx solution (a next-generation mobile radiology unit) starting in Q2 2026, the acceleration of white-label partnerships in the US (Carestream, Fujifilm), and continued deliveries to Ukraine.