DoorDash posted quarterly results that were largely welcomed by investors, despite revenue falling slightly short of expectations. The American food delivery specialist reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.42, beating the $0.36 anticipated by analysts. Revenue reached $4.04bn, compared to $4.14bn dollars expected, while sales still grew by 33% y-o-y. Following the release, the stock surged about 15% in after-hours trading.

Total orders rose by 27% to $933m, slightly below market forecasts. Net income came in at $184m, compared to $193m a year earlier. Meanwhile, DoorDash continues its technological investments to integrate recent acquisitions into a unified platform and bolster its artificial intelligence capabilities. Notably, the group acquired SevenRooms and Deliveroo, while developing autonomous delivery solutions using robots.



In a climate marked by geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices linked to the conflict with Iran, DoorDash also launched a support program for its couriers to offset increasing fuel costs. For the current quarter, the company forecasts gross order value between $32.4bn and $33.4bn, alongside adjusted EBITDA of $770m to $870m. In Q1, gross order value grew by 37% to $31.6bn, slightly above the consensus.