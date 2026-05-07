Total orders rose by 27% to $933m, slightly below market forecasts. Net income came in at $184m, compared to $193m a year earlier. Meanwhile, DoorDash continues its technological investments to integrate recent acquisitions into a unified platform and bolster its artificial intelligence capabilities. Notably, the group acquired SevenRooms and Deliveroo, while developing autonomous delivery solutions using robots.
In a climate marked by geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices linked to the conflict with Iran, DoorDash also launched a support program for its couriers to offset increasing fuel costs. For the current quarter, the company forecasts gross order value between $32.4bn and $33.4bn, alongside adjusted EBITDA of $770m to $870m. In Q1, gross order value grew by 37% to $31.6bn, slightly above the consensus.
DoorDash reassures markets with robust results and an upbeat outlook
DoorDash posted quarterly results that were largely welcomed by investors, despite revenue falling slightly short of expectations. The American food delivery specialist reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.42, beating the $0.36 anticipated by analysts. Revenue reached $4.04bn, compared to $4.14bn dollars expected, while sales still grew by 33% y-o-y. Following the release, the stock surged about 15% in after-hours trading.
Published on 05/07/2026 at 08:09 am EDT
Total orders rose by 27% to $933m, slightly below market forecasts. Net income came in at $184m, compared to $193m a year earlier. Meanwhile, DoorDash continues its technological investments to integrate recent acquisitions into a unified platform and bolster its artificial intelligence capabilities. Notably, the group acquired SevenRooms and Deliveroo, while developing autonomous delivery solutions using robots.