Drone Volt announces capital increase

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/29/2026 at 01:54 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Drone Volt has announced a capital increase through the issuance of new shares with warrants (ABSA), consisting of ordinary shares each carrying a warrant, with the cancellation of existing shareholders' preferential subscription rights.



The total gross proceeds of the transaction amount to 3.85 million euros, intended to significantly strengthen the financial structure, support the growth of the most profitable business lines, and enable the pursuit of targeted acquisition opportunities.



Drone Volt noted that the start of the 2026 fiscal year has demonstrated the relevance of the strategy implemented, with very strong growth in high-margin activities. This momentum is expected to continue as contracts signed last year ramp up, supported by a favorable environment for the sale of specialized drones and the finalization of various ongoing commercial negotiations.